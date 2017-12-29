Gophers guard Nate Mason day-to-day with ankle injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota may get senior point guard Nate Mason back from an ankle injury on Saturday.

Mason injured his left ankle Dec. 23 in a game against the Florida Atlantic. He went through an individual workout on Thursday and will be evaluated on Friday to see if he can play in the non-conference finale against Harvard on Saturday.

There was initial concern about Mason's ankle after he was helped off the floor last Saturday. Mason got his feet tangled with Florida Atlantic's Ronald Delph and appeared to step awkwardly on his left foot as he tried to keep his balance.

Along with Mason, the Gophers hope to get back guard Dupree McBrayer, who missed the last two games with a lower left leg injury.