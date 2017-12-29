Jets extend contracts for GM Maccagnan, coach Bowles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have extended the contracts of both general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles.

The team announced the extensions Friday, two days before the Jets complete their season at New England. New York is 5-10 and will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight year and the third under Maccagnan and Bowles.

The Jets didn't announce terms of the extensions for either Maccagnan or Bowles, who were both hired in 2015.

In a statement issued by the team, acting owner and CEO Christopher Johnson says he believes the Jets are moving in the right direction under Maccagnan and Bowles.