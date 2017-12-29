Belichick runaway winner in AP's NFL coach rankings

New England coach Bill Belichick's five Super Bowl titles make him the runaway winner in The Associated Press' top 10 rankings of NFL coaches.

Belichick received 10 of the 11 first-place votes and 105 of a possible 110 points. The voting released Friday was done by a panel that includes Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin was the only other coach named on all 11 ballots and finished second with 81 points, followed by Seattle's Pete Carroll and Baltimore's John Harbaugh.

The only coach besides Belichick to receive a first-place vote was Sean McVay of the Rams, who was picked by Lofton based on an impressive one-year turnaround in Los Angeles. McVay finished 10th overall.