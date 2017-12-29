Raptors suspend forward Ibaka for one game

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors suspended forward Serge Ibaka for one game Friday after a violation of team rules.
That means Ibaka will miss Toronto's home game Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
The team said in a statement the suspension resulted from an altercation between Ibaka and a Raptors staff member following the club's 124-107 road loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.
"Both parties have apologized," president Masai Ujiri said. "We've discussed this internally as a team, and we won't be discussing it any further.
“Now we're focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup.”
By The Canadian Press
