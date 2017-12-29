Jags' Ngakoue fined $30,387 by NFL for contact with official

NEW YORK — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been fined $30,387 by the NFL for making physical contact with a game official during a loss to San Francisco last Sunday.

Ngakoue was assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he bumped referee Jeff Triplette while shouting at 49ers running back Matt Breida as officials were trying to separate Breida and Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

San Francisco's Cassius Marsh was also docked $18,231 on Friday for roughing the passer, as was the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa. The Chargers' Rayshawn Jenkins was fined $9,115 for unnecessary roughness during a punt against the New York Jets.

Atlanta cornerback Desmond Trufant was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he threw a punch at New Orleans' Michael Thomas but missed.