Gulich leads No. 17 Oregon St women past Washington 75-63

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Marie Gulich scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, including eight in the pivotal third quarter and No. 17 Oregon State opened Pac-12 play on Friday with a 75-63 win over Washington.

Kat Tudor added 17 points and Mikayla Pivec scored 11 for the Beavers (9-2), who have won seven straight.

Amber Melgoza had 15 of her 19 points in the first half for the Huskies (6-6), who went up by 11 after a 10-point run in the second quarter. Oregon State scored the last five to close within 36-30 at the break.

The Beavers opened the third quarter with four straight points and after a Washington basket went on a 16-2 run to lead 50-40. Aleah Goodman hit two 3-pointers and Gulich scored six points while the Huskies were shooting 1 of 12.