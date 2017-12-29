Walker sparks late run, Loyola (Md) tops Navy 72-63

BALTIMORE — Andre Walker scored nine of his 18 points in the last four minutes as Loyola of Maryland broke a late tie to sink Navy 72-63 in a Patriot League opener on Friday night punctuated by a Cam Gregory two-handed slam.

Walker went 5 for 11 from the field and 8 for 10 at the foul line for Loyola (3-9), which shot 60 per cent (27-45) in the game that saw 10 lead changes and six ties. Chuck Champion added 17 points for the Greyhounds, Isaiah Hart 16. Sam Norton, a walk-on, came off the bench to score all nine of his career-high points in the second half and Loyola's bench outscored Navy's 13-7.

Hasan Abdullah led the Midshipmen (9-5) with 16 points, Shawn Anderson added 14 and Bryce Dulin 10. Navy had entered league play winners in eight of its last 10.

The game was tied 31-all at halftime and Walker broke a 58-all tie with a pair of free throws and a layup, scoring seven-straight points for the Greyhounds.