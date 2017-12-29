Senators hang on for win over Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets were up 3-1 in the second when Paul sent a weak shot toward the net at 14:14 that Bobrovsky redirected off his stick, through his legs and in.

That started the comeback.

Columbus coach John Tortorella knew it was a bad goal, but said his team should be able to rebound from that, especially since they still had the lead.

"If we're not able to get our game back and get some kind of push going after that goal, then there's major problems," Tortorella said.

There was no scoring in the first period but that changed in the second with a total of six goals.

Milano scored his first at 4:15 when he put a rebound off the end boards past Condon one second after a penalty to Ryan expired.

The Senators got that one back at 5:42 when Brassard stole the puck from Jordan Schroeder at the side of the net and eventually put a backhand past Bobrovsky.

Anderson and Milano scored 13 seconds apart at 7:11 and 7:24, respectively, when they beat Condon first from the face-off dot to the left of the netminder and then the exact same spot to his right.

Duchene tied the game at 18:52 when he faked forehand before beating Bobrovsky with a backhand on a breakaway.

Notes: Ottawa's Fredrik Claesson served the first of a two-game suspension for he hit he delivered on Boston's Noel Acciari Wednesday. Dean Kukan was a scratch for the Blue Jackets. … Senators forward Alex Burrows remains one assist shy of 200 for his career. … Columbus assigned defenceman Gabriel Carlsson to Cleveland of the AHL prior to the game. … With his second-period assist, Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones set a career high with a point in six straight games.

By Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press