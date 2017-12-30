Holiday with 33, UCLA opens Pac-12 96-82 over Washington St

The Bruins have defeated the Cougars in five of their last six contests and have beaten WSU eight straight times at Pauley Pavilion and are 12-1 in Los Angeles against the Cougars since the start of the 2004-05 season. UCLA extended its record to 58-3 against WSU in Los Angeles.

The Bruins are 7-1 this season at home and WSU fell to 3-3 on the road this season.

The Bruins have outrebounded its opponents in 11 of its 13 games this season.

A moment of silence was observed before the game in memory of former UCLA broadcaster Dick Enberg who died last week of a heart attack at his home in La Jolla, California.

BIG PICTURE

WSU: The Cougars lead the Pac 12 in 3's made per game (11.9) and are ranked 4th nationally. Entering Friday's game, WSU made 12 or more 3's in 8 of their 12 games this season. Four Cougars rank in the top 10 of the Pac 12 for 3's made per game (Malachi Flynn is second in the league (2.83 per game), Franks and Viont'e Daniels are 6th in the Pac-12 (2.42) and Skaggs is ninth in the league (2.33).

UCLA: The Bruins improved its record against the Cougars to 107-17. Holiday also became the 13th UCLA player in history to have scored 1,000 points and dish out 300 assists. Holiday now has 1016 points and 356 assists in Bruins career. Welsh has scored 1,001 points and has 819 rebounds in his career, only the 12th player to score 1,000 points and 800 rebounds.

UP NEXT

WSU: The Cougars will travel to USC to play the Trojans on Sunday evening.

UCLA: On New Year's Eve the Bruins will host Washington.

By Tom Connolly, The Associated Press