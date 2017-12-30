Iowa State to play Liberty Bowl without Cotton-Moya, Edwards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Iowa State will be missing defensive backs Kamari Cotton-Moya and Evrett Edwards for the Liberty Bowl against No. 19 Memphis on Saturday.

Iowa State athletic department spokesman Mike Green says Edwards was ineligible for the game and Cotton-Moya was suspended for a violation of team rules. The reason for Edwards' ineligibility wasn't specified.

Both players are fifth-year seniors, effectively ending their college careers.

Cotton-Moya has recorded 250 career tackles, including 60 this season. He has a team-high three interceptions this season. Edwards has 51 tackles this season.