NC Central uses spurt to pull away from NAIA St. Andrews

DURHAM, N.C. — Raasean Davis and Reginald Gardner Jr. scored 16 points apiece and North Carolina Central used the second half to pull away from NAIA St. Andrews 75-55 on Saturday.

Jeremias Easterling's basket 51 seconds into the second half gave St. Andrews a 32-30 lead before Davis and Brandon Goldsmith combined for a 14-2 run to put the Eagles in control. Davis scored eight coming on a pair of dunks and a pair of layups and NC Central went up 44-34 and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Davis was 8-of-10 shooting with eight rebounds and Marius McAllister finished with 10 rebounds and eight assists. Larry McKnight Jr. added 12 points for NC Central (6-8) and Jordan Perkins scored 11.

Christian Lathan led St. Andrews with 12 points and Devonte Pettaway scored 11.