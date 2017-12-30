Matt Forte placed on IR, ending year and maybe Jets career

NEW YORK — Matt Forte's season is over. His career with the New York Jets might be, too.

The running back was placed on injured reserve Saturday, a day before the Jets' season finale at New England.

The 32-year-old Forte said earlier in the week that he had been slowed the last month with increased swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. He finished his second season with the Jets with a career-low 381 yards rushing.

"When I was healthy and got the opportunities, I think I produced at a decent level," Forte said Thursday, adding that he needs no additional surgery. "Since the bye week, I've been basically playing on one leg, so that's been tough and obviously that hinders your production level."

Forte has a year remaining on his contract, but he's due to make $3 million next year and the Jets could opt to clear that amount on the salary cap.

Despite his diminished production, Forte wants to keep playing — and hopes it is with the Jets.

"My contract is for three years and this was the second year of it, so I'm under contract," he said. "What they do with that is not in my control."

The Jets also announced they placed running back Akeem Judd on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The team promoted wide receiver-returner Lucky Whitehead and running back Jahad Thomas from the practice squad, and signed wide receiver Dan Williams to the practice squad.

Starting right guard Brian Winters, who was placed on IR on Wednesday , announced on Twitter that he is having surgery on his torn abdominal and abductor muscles. He wrote that that the muscles were "completely torn" during the second quarter of New York's game at Oakland in Week 2, but played most of the season.

Winters appeared on the team's injury report every week since the injuries. He was limited for most Wednesday practices before being a full participant later in the week and playing in games.