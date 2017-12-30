Miller leads North Dakota St past Jamestown 99-50

FARGO, N.D. — Paul Miller scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half, Tyson Ward had a double-double and North Dakota State rolled to a 99-50 win over NAIA Jamestown on Saturday.

Ward had 12 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Bison (8-6). Cameron Hunter had nine points and eight rebounds.

Miller hit 6 of 7 shots, including all four of his 3-pointers, when the Bison raced to a 56-28 halftime lead. NDSU shot 66 per cent (21 of 32), including 7 of 12 behind the arc.

Leading by one eight minutes in, Miller made two free throws to start a 15-0 run he capped with a 3-poitner midway through the first half. Jared Samuelson contributed back-to-back 3s. The Bison also closed the half with an 11-2 run.