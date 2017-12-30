Sweden wraps up Group B in world junior hockey

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elias Pettersson and Lias Andersson each had two goals and an assist and Sweden beat Switzerland 7-2 on Saturday in the world junior hockey championship to wrap up Group B.

The United States was off Saturday after beating Canada 4-3 in a shootout Friday in a snowy outdoor game at the Buffalo Bills' New Era Field. The Americans opened Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over Denmark and lost 3-2 to Slovakia on Thursday. They will finish Group A play Sunday against Finland, a 5-2 winner over Slovakia on Saturday. Canada played Denmark on Saturday night.

At HarborCenter, Axel Jonsson Fjallby, Fabian Zetterlund and Tim Soderlund also scored for Sweden (3-0) and Filip Larsson made 20 saves. Nicolas Muller and Marco Miranda scored for Switzerland (1-2).

At Key Bank Center in another Group B game, the Czech Republic beat Belarus 6-5 to improve to 2-1.