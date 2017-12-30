Harvey, Ledoux help McNeese thwart NW State rally 72-63

LAKE CHARLES, La. — James Harvey and Kalob Ledoux scored 19 points apiece as McNeese thwarted a Northwestern State late rally to hold on for a 72-63 win Saturday afternoon.

McNeese (5-7, 2-0 Southland Conference), which is 5-0 at home, led 39-36 at the break and pushed that to 66-56 with 7:54 remaining. Caleb Starks drilled a 3-pointer to start a 7-2 run as Northwestern State closed to 68-63 with 1:54 remaining. Ledoux answered with a jumper and Jarren Greenwood closed out the scoring with two free throws to secure the win.

Harvey hit 6 of 10 from the floor, making 3 of 4 from distance. Ledoux nailed 5 of 7 from long range and Quatarrius Wilson added nine points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

McNeese has won three straight after dropping four in a row.