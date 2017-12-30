QMJHL Roundup: Voltigeurs edge Sagueneens

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau had the eventual winner and set up the game's first goal, and the Drummondville Voltigeurs held on for a 3-2 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan Adams-Moisan and Xavier Bernard also scored for Drummondville (23-12-2), which had a 3-0 lead before the Sagueneens stormed back.

Vladislav Kotkov and Olivier Galipeau scored for Chicoutimi (15-18-3).

Daniel Moody kicked out 32 shots for the Voltigeurs. Zachary Bouthillier made 21 saves for the Sagueneens.