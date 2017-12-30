Leissner's season-high sparks UNH romp over Dartmouth, 83-66

DURHAM, N.H. — Tanner Leissner scored a season-high 32 points, hitting all four of his shots from behind the three-point arc, combining with Jacoby Armstrong to score 53 points and New Hampshire rolled over in-state rival Dartmouth, 83-66 to win the Battle of the Granite State Saturday night.

The pair helped the Wildcats shoot 50 per cent (27 of 54) from the field. Leissner hit 9 of 16, including 4 of 4 from deep, while Armstrong was 8 of 10 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the line.

UNH (4-10) built a 15-point lead by intermission, 45-30, and Leissner hit two of the Wildcats three-straight 3-pointers to push the lead to 20 points, 54-34 three minutes into the second half.

Overall, UNH knocked down 12 of the 26 three-point attempts and held a 35-26 advantage on the boards.