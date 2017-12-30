Reimer stops 37 for another shutout, Panthers beat Habs 2-0

SUNRISE, Fla. — James Reimer is earning his teammates' confidence with starter Roberto Luongo on the shelf.

Reimer stopped 37 shots for his second shutout in three games and the Florida Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Saturday night.

It's been a busy month for Reimer since Luongo was injured Dec. 4, and he capped December with another stellar show. He also beat Ottawa 1-0 a week ago with a 38-save effort. The Panthers won their fifth straight game with Reimer in goal.

"Now that it's going good for us, it's fun," Reimer said. "A year can be a roller coaster, sometimes things go your way sometimes they don't. You just have to take it in stride and enjoy it when it's going well."

Reimer allowed 12 goals in his first three appearances after he took over for Luongo but has allowed six goals in his past five games.

"When you're feeling (confident), the puck's big and you're reading plays," Reimer said. "It's just doing the little things that can attribute to (success)."

Vincent Trocheck and Connor Brickley scored for the Panthers. Brickley also had an assist.

The Panthers' winning streak is their longest since they won five straight from Feb. 11-20.

"It's great. You always have a smile on your face," Panthers coach Bob Boughner said. "You come to the rink and you feel energized, just like a player, coaches are the same. It's nice to see the room is in a good place."

Carey Price made 32 saves for Montreal, which has lost four straight. The Canadiens have been held to one goal or fewer in four straight games.