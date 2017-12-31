Stosur, Garcia lose in first round at Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia — Australian Samantha Stosur's year ended on a sour note after she was bundled out of her home state tournament by Brisbane International seventh seed Anastasija Sevastova on Sunday.

The former US Open champion and French open finalist had opportunities against her 27-year-old Latvian opponent in the first set, but was completely outplayed by Sevastova in the second set to be eliminated 6-1 6-3 in the first round.

It wasn't a good day for French world No.8 Caroline Garcia either, after she retired in her first round match against compatriot Alize Cornet.

The fourth seed started brightly to take the first set 6-3, but Cornet rallied to claim the second and force a deciding set.