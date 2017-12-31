Cologna takes second stage of Tour de Ski

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Switzerland's Dario Cologna claimed the second stage of the Tour de Ski on Sunday while Canada's Alex Harvey was 20th.

Cologna finished the 15-kilometre individual start classic cross-country race in 35 minutes 29.5 seconds. Harvey, from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was nearly a minute behind in 36:27.4.

"It was just a bad day," Harvey said. "The 15-kilometre classic is my weakest event, but I was still expecting something better today.

"I just have to forget about today and focus on tomorrow."