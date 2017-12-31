The frigid weather isn't bothering the New York Giants against the Washington Redskins.

Eli Manning and company had three scoring drives in the first quarter, including Orleans Darkwa's 75-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game.

Manning threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Hunter Sharp after an interception by Kirk Cousins. The two-point conversion pass failed after the PAT was blocked following Darkwa's touchdown. Aldrick Rosas kicked a 23-yard field goal for a 15-7 lead.

The Giants had 193 total yards midway through the second quarter.

1:50 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns are 45 game minutes away from joining the Detroit Lions as the only 0-16 teams in NFL history.

The Browns trail the Pittsburgh Steelers 7-0 after the first quarter. The Steelers outgained Cleveland 145 to minus-16 in the first 15 minutes despite sitting stars Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell.

— Will Graves reporting from Pittsburgh

1:25 p.m.

It was 13 degrees at kickoff for New England's game against the New York Jets, and the Patriots wanted to make sure their visitors knew it.

A thermometer was hung in the Jets' tunnel on Sunday. New York players filed past on their way to and from the field before the game.

It was the coldest regular-season home game in Patriots history. They had a playoff game that was colder. It was 4 degrees with a wind chill that made it feel like minus-10 for a divisional game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 10, 2004.

There were other frigid Week 17 starts as well.

It was 11 degrees in Pittsburgh, where the winless Cleveland Browns were visiting.

The kickoff temperature was 16 degrees in New Jersey for the New York Giants' home game against Washington. It was the coldest game for the Redskins since it was 4 degrees in a divisional playoff win over Chicago on Jan. 10, 1988.

It was 19 degrees with a wind chill of 3 in Philadelphia, with Dallas visiting.

And all this happened on the 50th anniversary of the Ice Bowl in Green Bay. That game-time temperature was 15 below, with wind chill in today's calculations at minus-48. The Packers beat the Cowboys 21-17 to earn a spot in the second Super Bowl.

— Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and other starters the day off against the winless Cleveland Browns despite having a shot at home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Roethlisberger and Bell were joined on the sidelines by offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey and defensive end Cam Heyward. All are healthy but inactive for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have already clinched a first-round bye. To earn home-field advantage, they need to beat Cleveland and have New England lose to the New York Jets.

Landry Jones will start in place of Roethlisberger with Stevan Ridley taking Bell's spot in the backfield.

Quarterback Nick Foles is active for Philadelphia even though the Eagles have clinched the home field in the NFC.

But running back Jay Ajayi is inactive after coach Doug Pederson said during the week he planned to play the starters for at least part of the game against the Dallas Cowboys, the defending NFC East champs who were eliminated from playoff contention last week.

