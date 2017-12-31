Stanford's David Shaw wins Dodd Trophy as coach of the year

ATLANTA — David Shaw of Stanford has won the Dodd Trophy as coach of the year.

No. 15 Stanford finished 9-5 with a 37-35 Alamo Bowl loss to No. 13 TCU on Thursday night. Stanford beat Notre Dame and Washington when each team was ranked in the top 10.

The award honours scholarship, leadership and integrity, as well as success on the field.

Stanford has earned an Academic Progress Rating (APR) score of 985 and a graduation success rate of 96 per cent under Shaw. Clemson, Duke, Northwestern and Wisconsin are the only other FBS teams to earn APR public recognition awards from the NCAA in each of the past four years.