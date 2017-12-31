Ogunbowale helps No. 2 Notre Dame rout Wake Forest 96-73

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Notre Dame's fifth ACC opener was hardly different than any of its previous four. Actually, it mirrored the vast majority of its conference games for the better part of a decade.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points while Marina Mabrey had 22 points while No. 2 Notre Dame beat Wake Forest 96-73 on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish (13-1, 2-0 ACC) now has an ACC record of 64-2 since joining the league for the 2013-14 season. Notre Dame is a combined 95-3 over the past seven seasons in the Big East and ACC with six straight regular-season conference titles.

"When we joined the conference, we had a really good team, we had a couple of Final Four teams early on," Coach Muffet McGraw of Notre Dame said. "I think it was really difficult for us to learn 15 new teams. There was a lot of learning, a lot of scouting. Everything was new for us. A lot of venues, a lot of different places. I think we were really laser-focused to start."

The Fighting Irish made their first six shots en route to taking a 24-6 lead late in the first quarter. Notre Dame shot 56 per cent from the field while winning for the sixth straight time since losing at top-ranked Connecticut on Dec. 3.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for Wake Forest (8-6, 0-1). The Demon Deacons — who had been idle since winning at College of Charleston on Dec. 21 — shot 42 per cent from the field after missing six of their first seven attempts.

"We started at the top of the conference and we knew it would be a challenge, but we were excited about that challenge," Coach Jen Hoover of Wake Forest said. " ... But you've got to give them a lot of credit — when one person makes a mistake, they find that person. So all five people can't make mistakes against them. They did a good job of attacking us and we didn't respond until too late."

Elisa Penna tied a career-high with 24 points and Amber Campbell added 18 points for Wake Forest.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish made half of its 3-point attempts for the second straight game. It is a combined 13 of 26 during that span after going 4 for 22 during a 91-85 win over Marquette in overtime.