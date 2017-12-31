Colts beat Texans 22-13 in finale as waiting game begins

All the Texans could muster were two long first-half field goals and a 2-yard TD run from Alfred Blue in the second quarter to help them build a 13-7 halftime lead. The offence even gave away points early in the fourth period when Hassan Ridgeway sacked T.J. Yates in the end zone for a safety.

Brissett threw a 6-yard TD pass to Jack Doyle on the first play of the second quarter for Indy's first score, and the Colts took the lead for good when Mack scored on a 2-yard plunge midway through the third quarter.

Adam Vinatieri made field goals from 54 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter.

PUSHING AND SHOVING

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton and Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph sure didn't think it was a meaningless game.

After one play ended early in the third quarter, the two got into a pushing and shoving match, and at least one punch appeared to be thrown. The officials called offsetting personal fouls, but nobody was ejected.

Indy finished the drive with Mack's TD run.

GOODBYE GORE?

Frank Gore needed 139 yards rushing for his second straight 1,000 yard season. The Colts gave him a steady diet of carries, and when he limped off the field early in the fourth quarter after a short run, the fans gave him a rousing ovation. He returned later and finished with 24 carries for 100 yards.

But at age 34 and in the final year of his current contract, the Colts clearly wanted to give him a fond farewell — if he's not back in Indy next season.

INJURY REPORT

Texans: Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (calf) missed the first game of his NFL career, leaving four catches short of his second 100-reception season. Houston took another hit when receiver Will Fuller V departed with a left knee injury on the Texans' first offensive series. Fuller did not return. Linebacker Jelani Jenkins left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Colts: Indy played without right tackle Denzelle Good (knee) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (ankle). It lost safety Kenny Moore in the first half (concussion) and he did not return.

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press