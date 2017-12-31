No. 16 Missouri women win 13th straight, beat Alabama 62-57

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jordan Chavis made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Sophie Cunningham added 13 points and No. 16 Missouri beat Alabama 62-57 on Sunday to open SEC play.

Alabama went on an 11-0 run, with eight points from Hannah Cook, to cut Mizzou's lead to 57-54 with under a minute to play, but Chavis was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 15.5 seconds left and made all three free throws for a 60-54 lead.

Lauren Aldridge added two 3-pointers and eight points as Missouri (13-1) was 10 of 22 from distance. The Tigers have won 13 straight since a season-opening 79-76 loss to Western Kentucky.

Chavis got a steal in the backcourt and drained an off-balance 3, beating the halftime buzzer for a 33-23 lead.