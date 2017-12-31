Ancrum scores 17 as W. Illinois tops Lincoln Christian 91-57

MACOMB, Ill. — Dalan Ancrum scored 17 points with eight rebounds and six assists as five players reached double-digit scoring and Western Illinois cruised past NAIA member Lincoln Christian 91-57 on Sunday.

Kobe Webster hit a 3-pointer as Western Illinois (8-4) led from the opening tip. Lincoln Christian came as close as 9-7 before another Webster 3-pointer made it 20-9.

Webster added 13 points with six assists for the Leathernecks. Brandon Gilbeck scored 16 points with 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. C.J. Duff also scored 16 and Jalen Morgan added 12 points.

Garrett Aeilts scored 15 points and Brode Hopkins 12 for Lincoln Christian, which was held to 29 per cent shooting (18 for 63) although the Red Lions were 10 for 27 from distance. Aeilts and Hopkins combined for eight of those 10.