Sikes scores 27, S Alabama edges Ga Southern 69-67

MOBILE, Ala. — Rodrick Sikes scored 27 points and South Alabama scored the last three points to edge Georgia Southern 69-67 on Sunday.

There were seven ties and eight lead changes in the second half. The Eagles (10-4, 1-1 Sun Belt) took the lead on a Quan Jackson layup with 47 seconds left after a South Alabama (8-6, 2-0) turnover. The Jaguars went back on top when Nick Davis scored on a putback with 29 seconds to play.

Herb McGee rebounded a Jackson 3-point attempt and made the first of two free throws. Georgia Southern called a timeout but Jackson's winning 3-point attempt was off the mark.

Sikes had two 3-pointers and nine points as the Jags raced to a 16-3 lead but the Eagles scored the next eight and the difference never reached double figures again. South Alabama led 39-35 at the half and Sikes opened the second half with another trey. George Southern answered with eight straight and the biggest lead after that was four points, which lasted just one possession.