Polanco sparks SE Louisiana past Central Arkansas 73-69

CONWAY, Ark. — Eddy Polanco scored 14 points, leading four into double figures and Southeastern Louisiana scrapped past Central Arkansas 73-69 on Sunday.

Jordan Capps added 13 points for the Bears (8-7, 2-0 Southland Conference), Moses Greenwood added 12 with 12 rebounds and Marlain Veal scored 10 with five assists. Southeastern Louisiana opened Southland play Thursday with a 73-62 upset of conference favourite Stephen F. Austin.

Neither team led by more than eight points and they battled through 10 ties and 11 lead changes. Polanco hit a 3-pointer to put Southeastern Louisiana ahead 52-50 with 9:30 remaining in the game and Central Arkansas regained the lead.

Jordan Howard paced Central Arkansas (7-8, 1-1) with 13 points, Thatch Unruh added 12 and Ethan Lee scored nine with nine rebounds.