S-E-C! S-E-C! Alabama vs. Georgia for national championship

S-E-C! S-E-C!

Alabama and Georgia won their College Football Playoff semifinals on Monday night and will meet in the national championship next week in Atlanta, the home of the Southeastern Conference title game.

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide smothered No. 1 Clemson 24-6 in their Sugar Bowl rubber match after the third-ranked Bulldogs won the first overtime Rose Bowl ever, a wild 54-48 victory that eliminated No. 2 Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

It will be the second time in seven seasons the national title will come down to two SEC teams. Alabama beat LSU in New Orleans to win the 2011 championship. At least this all-SEC affair won't be a rematch. Georgia and Alabama did not play in 2017.