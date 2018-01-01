Rains washes out 2nd T20 between NZ and West Indies

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand — Rain forced the abandonment of the second Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies after nine overs Monday, leaving the home team with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand, which won the first match by 47 runs, was 102-4 when rain became heavy enough to force the players from the field. Play was eventually abandoned at 10 p.m.

Opener Colin Munro smashed 66 from 23 balls and reached a half century from 18 balls, which would have equaled his own New Zealand record if the match had been completed. Munro hit 11 fours and three sixes, falling after hitting four consecutive boundaries from Kesrick Williams.

The third match is at the same venue Wednesday, when rain is also forecast.