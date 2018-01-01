Father and son sent off in 4th-tier English soccer game

NAILSWORTH, England — A father and his son received red cards within moments of each other in a fourth-tier match in England on Monday.

Forest Green player Charlie Cooper was sent off for a bad foul in the 39th minute of his team's game against Wycombe Wanderers. His father, Mark, who is Forest Green's manager, protested the decision and was promptly sent to the stands.

Forest Green was losing 1-0 at that stage.

Wycombe won the League Two match 2-1.