Qualifier Ojeda Lara beats Vesely in straight sets

PUNE, India — Spanish qualifier Ricardo Ojeda Lara upset sixth-seeded Jiri Vesely 6-3, 7-6 (5) Monday in the first round of the Maharashtra Open.

It was Ojeda Lara's first win over a player ranked in the top 100.

Pablo Andujar, playing his first tour-level match since 2016 due to an elbow injury, made an early exit when Nicolas Jarry beat the Spaniard 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Eighth-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert was taken to three sets before beating Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-2.