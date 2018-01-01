Rivera wants Panthers to turn focus to Saints, playoffs

Panthers co-ordinator Steve Wilks, who said he has already received interview requests for head coaching vacancies with the Giants, Colts and Lions, wants to stop the Saints running game first.

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara found gaping holes against the Panthers, helping the Saints average 148.5 yards per game on the ground along with four touchdowns in those two games. They struggled with wrapping up Kamara and getting him to the ground.

"Their running game right now is dynamic," Wilks said. "That is the most important thing we have to stop."

He also said the Panthers need to be physical at the line of scrimmage with the Saints receivers to throw off Brees' timing. Brees has had a field day against Carolina too, completing 74.6 per cent of his passes (47 of 63) for 465 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Panthers defensive end Mario Addison points to self-inflicted mistakes in the wo previous losses to New Orleans.

"It really ain't what they're doing, it's really what we're doing," Addison said. "It's hard to play against a team and beat yourself at the same time. That's what we did the first two times — we beat ourselves. It ain't that they outplayed us, because they didn't. We just made too many mistakes."

As for the it's-hard-to-beat-a-team-three-times theory, well, that doesn't hold much water in the NFL.

Since 1970, there have been 20 teams that went 2-0 against an opponent during the regular season before facing them again in the post-season. Thirteen times those teams completed the sweep by winning the playoff game.

However, Addison said losing to Saints twice benefits the Panthers.

"We can't let them beat us three times," Addison said. "You have to come out swinging and throw everything at them, including the kitchen sink."

Some help could be on the way for Carolina.

Rivera said he's optimistic that safety Kurt Coleman will be back after missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury and running back Jonathan Stewart should return after sitting out against the Falcons with a stiff back. Also, guard Trai Turner could return if he clears the NFL concussion protocol. Turner has missed the last three games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press