Gruden cloud hangs over Raiders after Del Rio firing

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders players took their exit physicals, packed up their lockers and said their goodbyes.

A season that started with Super Bowl expectations ended with coach Jack Del Rio getting fired after a six-win season, sending the team into another off-season of uncertainty.

Already the speculation has turned to Jon Gruden returning to Oakland for a second stint as coach, with ESPN reporting that Gruden is expected to be the team's next coach.

"It's exciting," said linebacker NaVorro Bowman, who called Del Rio a great coach. "You know what he's done in the past. You know that he understands the game of football, both sides, and he has studied the quarterback position inside and out. He's a guy that's a well-known critic in this game and coach as well. I look forward to seeing what happens."

This isn't the first time Gruden has been tied to the Raiders. Owner Mark Davis has always expressed interest on bringing him back and there was talk of that possibility back when Dennis Allen was hired in 2012 and again before Del Rio was hired in 2015. Davis has not talked publicly about the decision or the future, issuing only a brief statement thanking Del Rio.

Gruden is still extremely popular among Raiders fans after going 38-26 in four seasons before being traded to Tampa Bay following the 2001 season that ended with the "Tuck Rule" game playoff loss at New England.

Gruden beat the Raiders for the Super Bowl the following year, but didn't win another playoff game in his final six seasons with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay had a 57-55 overall record in Gruden's tenure. He has spent the past nine seasons as an announcer for ESPN and is schedule to work Saturday's playoff game between Tennessee and Kansas City.

"I guess I'll believe it when I see it, from all the reports in previous years and stuff like that. I mean, he may do it, he may not. Looks like he is, but I don't know. It would be interesting to see him back on the sideline," long snapper Jon Condo said.

"I've met him a couple of times, but I don't know what he's like as a coach. I know what he's done 15 years ago. He's been a part of the game, so he knows the game. I don't know."

Del Rio, who grew up in the East Bay city of Hayward cheering for the Raiders, took over a three-win team in 2015 and immediately changed the culture and helped Oakland win seven games that season.