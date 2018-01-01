Texas Southern hits 15 3s, beats Southern 78-66 for 1st win

HOUSTON — Derrick Bruce scored a career-high 28 points, Demontrae Jefferson added 25 and the duo combined for 13 3-pointers in Texas Southern's 78-66 victory over Southern on Monday night.

Texas Southern (1-13) won its first game of the season in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Bruce made a career-best eight 3s on 12 attempts and Jefferson was 5 of 11 as Texas Southern made 15 of 38 from 3-point range. Jefferson reached 20-plus points for the 10th time this season.

Texas Southern went on a 17-5 run — with three 3-pointers from Bruce — midway through the first half for a 27-13 lead. But Southern closed the half by scoring the final six points to pull within 37-34.