Ted Thompson out as Packers GM, now senior adviser

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ted Thompson is out as general manager of the Green Bay Packers, but will remain as senior adviser of football operations.

It's a big change after one of the league's most successful teams missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2008.

The Packers (7-9) announced the move on Tuesday.

Green Bay lost its season finale 35-11 on Sunday to the Detroit Lions. Several players spoke about the transition as they cleaned out their lockers on Tuesday.