Jaguars enter playoffs with little post-season experience

"Back when I was a young buck," Lewis recalled. "A lot has happened between then and now."

The Jaguars were an NFL-worst 17-63 over the previous five seasons. They enjoyed one of the league's best turnarounds this season even though they went 3-3 down the stretch and enter the post-season with a two-game losing streak.

Still, the won the AFC South and earned their first post-season berth since 2007 and first home playoff game in 18 years.

"This is the start of a different type of season," coach Doug Marrone said. "This is 12 teams, six in the AFC and six in the NFC. Every one of those teams has overcome something during the year and has earned the right to be here. Every one of those teams is dangerous, and it comes down to how you perform on that Sunday."

Like most of his roster, this will be Marrone's first playoff game in three full seasons as an NFL head coach. He was offensive co-ordinator for New Orleans in 2006 when the Saints made it to the NFC championship game.

"Anytime you have experience of something, it's good," Marrone said. "This way, as you're up there as a coach or you're trying to make sure you have your team focused in the direction you want to go, when you're not around your team and the player sitting next to someone, 'Hey, what is this like and that?' You have that experience in your locker room. I think that's important."

Jackson hopes to answer those questions as much as possible this week.

"If anybody wants to listen," he said. "We have a lot of guys that have at least been to one playoff game, so I think we'll be able to pass our knowledge down and it'll be heard very well."

