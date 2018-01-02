No. 4 Alabama's defence delivers payback, big statement

Alabama's defence not only delivered some payback to Clemson but a strong statement entering the national championship game.

For all the injuries and departed stars, the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide's 'D' still is tops in college football.

The defence certainly looked the part Monday night's 24-6 Sugar Bowl throttling of No. 1 Clemson , which had been 'Bama's Kryptonite the past two years with quarterback Deshaun Watson running the show.

"This was a little bit personal for us," Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

For the defence, especially.

That injury-riddled group powered the Tide to a national championship matchup with fellow Southeastern Conference power No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta with Monday night's 24-6 victory. The next big challenge will be contending with Georgia's dual 1,000-yard rushers Nick Chubb and Sony Michel next Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That Sugar Bowl performance wasn't just payback, but an emphatic reminder that this Alabama defence is still awfully formidable even if it has been far from full-strength since a string of injuries that began in the opener against Florida State.

The game turned on two — three, really — huge plays by defenders Da'Ron Payne and Mack Wilson in a whirlwind span of the third quarter. Payne made an interception and then caught a touchdown pass after coming in for the goal line package. Mack Wilson, who had been out with a foot injury late in the regular season, then scored on a pick-six 13 seconds later.

Plus, the defence racked up five sacks of Kelly Bryant.

"During the week, coach (Saban) put emphasis on just being destructive in our pass rushing and just keeping in our pass rushing lanes and making sure that we get after them," Payne said afterward. "And I think we did a good job of locking in during the practice and just getting after them as a whole defence."