Raiders issues in 2017 went deeper than coaching

Here are some issues the Raiders will face this offseason:

FIX THE CARR: The most puzzling development this season was the step back by Carr. He had become one of the league's most promising passers after leading seven fourth-quarter comebacks in 2016.

But whether it was skittishness after a broken leg that ended 2016 and a back injury early this season, the co-ordinator change or some other factor, Carr looked little like the player who earned a $125 million contract last off-season. He tied his career high with 13 interceptions and most of his other numbers were the worst since his rookie season.

BEAST MODE: The Raiders lured Marshawn Lynch out of retirement in part for goodwill from the fans in Oakland, who wanted to cheer on a hometown favourite. Lynch proved to be more than that the second half of the season as he averaged 78.1 yards rushing per game over the final eight games, tied for third best in the league in that span. But whether that's enough for the team to want him back for a second season will be a question this off-season.

CRABBY CRAB: Receiver Michael Crabtree mysteriously became a non-factor for the Raiders down the stretch after being an integral part of the team for most of his first three seasons in Oakland.

Crabtree played just 46 snaps in the final two games, was targeted five times and had just two catches. He spent much of the time on the sideline upset by his reduced role.

"I do everything I'm supposed to do," he said. "I play 60 minutes every time we play. Game winners after game winners.

"I did everything they asked of me these last two games and I've probably had three targets. Nobody's saying anything about that but it's all good. Like I said I'm going to keep working hard and be me."

SECOND CHANCE: Oakland spent its first two draft picks this past season on two defensive backs who ended up making little impact because of injuries. First-round cornerback Gareon Conley played just two games because of a shin injury and second-round safety Obi Melifonwu had just 34 defensive snaps because of lower-body injuries.

The Raiders will be counting on healthy bounce-back seasons from those two to boost a secondary that has struggled in recent years.

PAY DAY: One player the Raiders are sure to pay this off-season is 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack. Mack has been a star since entering the league in 2014 and his 192 1/2 pressures lead the NFL over the past three season and his 36 1/2 sacks rank second. Mack has one year remaining on his rookie deal and will be in line for a lucrative new deal this off-season unless Oakland opts to wait and possibly use the franchise tag in 2019.

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press