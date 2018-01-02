Lakers' Ball, Lopez cleared for practice return from injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and centre Brook Lopez have been cleared to return to practice after recent injury absences.

Ball and Lopez are both questionable for the Lakers' next game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Ball has been out with a sprained left shoulder since Dec. 23, missing five consecutive games. The rookie No. 2 overall draft pick is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Lopez has missed eight games since spraining his right ankle Dec. 18. The veteran big man is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his first season with Los Angeles.