Batherson leads Canada past Swiss 8-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drake Batherson scored twice as Canada earned an 8-2 quarter-final win over Switzerland on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship.

Canada will face the Czech Republic in semifinal action Thursday. The Czechs advanced with a 4-3 quarter-final shootout win over Finland.

The Canadians beat the Czech Republic 9-0 on Dec. 20 in a pre-tournament exhibition game in London, Ont. But the Czechs didn't put out their full roster and had just arrived in North America.

Brett Howden added a goal and two assists for Canada, which won Group A with three wins and a shootout loss. Cale Makar, Jordan Kyrou, Conor Timmins, Dillon Dube and Maxime Comtois also scored.

Canadian goalie Carter Hart stopped 12 shots for the win.

Dario Rohrbach and Axel Simic replied for Switzerland, which finished fourth in Group B. Philip Wuthrich stopped 21-of-26 shots in 27:24 of work before being replaced by Matteo Ritz. He turned aside 31-of-34 shots.

Defenceman Victor Mete didn't dress for the game. Mete also sat out practice Monday and head coach Dominique Ducharme said he suffered an undisclosed injury in Canada's 4-3 shootout loss to the United States on Friday. He saw limited action against Denmark on Saturday.

Ticket sales have been an issue throughout the tournament, with attendance for all of Canada's games at KeyBank Center well below capacity. A massive snowstorm insured that Tuesday's game was no different, with whole sections in the upper bowl empty and some sections in the lower bowl less than 90 per cent full.

It didn't take long for Canada to open the scoring. Comtois had a breakaway and pulled off to the right wing, feeding a streaking Howden who put it past Wuthrich just 48 seconds into the game.

Makar added to that lead eight minutes later, snapping a shot into the net from the face-off circle. Batherson followed that up nearly four minutes later, knocking in a rebound after Boris Katchouk took several whacks at the puck on the crease.