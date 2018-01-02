North Florida breezes to 104-70 win over Florida National

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — J.T. Escobar tossed in 18 points to lead five players in double figures and Trip Day posted his first career double-double to propel North Florida to a 104-70 victory over Florida National on Tuesday night.

Day, a freshman, finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Ospreys (6-11), who snapped a four-game skid. Escobar hit four of the 16 3-pointers for North Florida, which came into the game ranked third nationally in 3-pointers made and sixth in 3-point attempts. The Ospreys buried 16 of 43 (37 per cent) from long range and made at least 10 3-pointers for the 11th time this season. North Florida took just 28 shots from inside the arc and sank 18 of them (64 per cent).

Terence Johnson paced the Conquistadors with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Florida National, a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association, shot 29 per cent (25 of 87) from the floor and had just five assists. The Conquistadors struggled from long range, making just 4 of 28 attempts.

Osborn Blount hit 6 of 7 shots and scored 16 for North Florida, while Brian Coffey II and Emmanuel Lambright added 11 and 10 points, respectively.