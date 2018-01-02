Mississippi St. tops No. 22 Arkansas 78-75

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Nick Weatherspoon scored 22 points, his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon added another 22 and Mississippi State upset No. 22 Arkansas 78-75 on Tuesday night.

Mississippi State (13-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) built off its best start during non-conference play in years, rallying for the win after trailing for much of the second half.

Arkansas (11-3, 1-1) was playing its first game in the AP's national rankings since March 2015. The Razorbacks came in averaging more than 90 points per game, but Mississippi State slowed the pace and took a 32-28 lead into halftime.

Arkansas rallied to take the lead just after halftime and held the advantage for the majority of the second half. The Razorbacks shot a 64.5 per cent in the second half, but it wasn't enough.

Daryl Macon led Arkansas with 24 points while Daniel Gafford added 17.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It's undeniably a big win for the Bulldogs, who look like they could be a factor in the Southeastern Conference race. Mississippi State had a big advantage at the free-throw line, with 40 attempts to Arkansas' 12. The Bulldogs won despite shooting just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks looked like they had this game under control a few times during the second half, but they could never put away Mississippi State. Arkansas has another tough game this weekend against Auburn, which just beat Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State travels to face Ole Miss on Saturday.