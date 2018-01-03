Howard, Walker help Hornets pull away and beat Kings 131-111

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dwight Howard lost control of the ball on his way in for an apparent dunk when he was fouled from behind by Zach Randolph. As Howard tried to regain his footing, the ball floated about 3 feet above the rim and then fell straight back down and through.

"I don't know how it went in," Howard said with a grin.

On a night when Charlotte set season highs in several offensive categories, Howard's play was symptomatic of just how good things were going for the struggling Hornets.

Howard had 20 points and eight rebounds, Kemba Walker added 12 points and 10 assists, and Charlotte built a big early lead in beating the Sacramento Kings 131-111 on Tuesday.

Nicolas Batum scored 21 points, Jeremy Lamb added 16, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marvin Williams had 10 points apiece to help the Hornets to their third consecutive victory in Sacramento.

"To score the way we did, really just did a lot of good things offensively," Hornets interim coach Stephen Silas said. "We need to carry that over because our offence has not been very good up until this point, up until this trip. But things are starting to click a little bit and it's good."

Charlotte came in as one of the NBA's worst 3-point shooting teams but repeatedly got open looks from beyond the arc, especially in the first half when the Hornets made 10 of their season high-tying 15 3s. Lamb and Batum hit three apiece to pace the outside shooting.

Four days after stunning Golden State to begin their four-game trip, the Hornets set season highs in scoring and for points scored in the first half (72). Charlotte's previous high was 129 points in an overtime win over Washington on Nov. 22.

"It was pretty good," Howard said. "I still think our defence could have been a lot better. We gave up too many points in the paint. One-on-one defence, especially for the bigs, could have been a lot better. We're going to take the positives but there are some things we still have to improve on."

Zach Randolph had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. Skal Labissiere added 17 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for the Kings, who have lost five of six.