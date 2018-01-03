Svitolina sets up Brisbane quarterfinal against Konta

BRISBANE, Australia — Third-seeded Elina Svitolina moved into the Brisbane International quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 second-round win over Croatia's Ana Konjuh on Wednesday.

Svitolina, who won five WTA titles last year and peaked at No. 3, will next play fifth-seeded Johanna Konta.

Qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich rallied for a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit to set up a quarterfinal match against Alize Cornet.

On the men's side, Alexandr Dolgopolov breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 second-round win over Horacio Zeballos.