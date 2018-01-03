India faces predictable pace challenge in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A green and supposedly fast bowler-friendly pitch lurking under the covers at Newlands shouldn't surprise India ahead of the first test in South Africa starting on Friday.

India's batsmen will already know they are set to face a typically South African challenge of pace and seam movement, likely through all three tests of the tour, as the top two teams in five-day cricket meet at the start of 2018.

"You've got to be prepared for it," India opening batsman Murali Vijay said.

Top-ranked India's preference for playing series at home means that the last time the Indians faced these kinds of conditions was probably when they toured Australia in 2014-15. India lost that series 2-0 and since then has played nine of its last 10 series in Asia.

In South Africa, India's vaunted batting lineup of Vijay, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who has been declared fit for the series-opener in Cape Town, also haven't had any warmup games to acclimatize to the greener, faster surfaces, preferring to work in the nets in the buildup to Newlands.

"We are well prepared, very confident and we are here to win this series," Pujara said. "We are not bothered about the kind of pitch they will prepare. We will just try and focus on our processes. We have a clear game plan."

India will also be emboldened by their own pace attack, which has far more bite than previous Indian touring teams. Slow-bowling allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is a doubt for the first test, though, with a viral illness.

South Africa, the closest challenger to India at the top of the test rankings, is tempted to play four fast bowlers and a spinner at Newlands, coach Ottis Gibson said, fearing that while the Newlands pitch is green now, hot weather forecast for Cape Town over the next few days could quickly dry it out and an extra bowler might be needed.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn, fit again from a series of right shoulder injuries and recent illness, could return to test cricket for the first time since November 2016, joining quicks Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. Captain Faf du Plessis is also healthy after illness ruled him out of the one-off test against Zimbabwe and batsman AB de Villiers has returned to the test team after a sabbatical.

That gives Gibson, in his first true test as coach of South Africa after easy victories over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, options.