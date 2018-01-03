Ex-assistant to fired Arizona coach wants $7.5 million

A claim filed by the former assistant to fired Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez says he walked around the office in his underwear, fondled himself in front of her and forced her to cover up an extramarital affair he had with another woman.

The claim seeking damages against Rodriguez was filed by an attorney for the former assistant and her husband and is a required precursor to a lawsuit against a government official. It was released Wednesday by the Arizona attorney general's office.

Lawyer Augustine Jimenez III is seeking a $7.5 million settlement for his clients, saying in the claim that jurors who might consider a lawsuit against a coach who misused his power could award tens of millions of dollars "in this current climate where #MeToo is in the headlines." Jimenez didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Arizona fired Rodriguez on Tuesday night. The university said it began an investigation in October after receiving a sexual harassment complaint against Rodriguez, but could not substantiate the woman's claims because she declined to be interviewed by the school.

"However, Arizona Athletics did become aware of information, both before and during the investigation, which caused it to be concerned with the direction and climate of the football program," a joint statement from university President Robert Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke said.

The statement said that while the decision to fire Rodriguez was difficult, "it is the right decision. And it is a decision that lives up to the core values of the University of Arizona."

The university said it would honour the separation terms in Rodriguez's contract, which calls for a buyout.

Rodriguez denied the former assistant's allegations but acknowledged he had an affair.

"I am not a perfect man, but the claims by my former assistant are simply not true and her demands for a financial settlement are outrageous," Rodriguez said. "I am saddened that these accusations and investigation have caused my family additional stress."

The former assistant had worked for the university since 2001 and was an assistant to the head of football operations under former coach Mike Stoops until he was fired in 2011. The claim says Rodriguez hired her as his assistant on Stoops' recommendation, and she "redoubled her already tireless efforts to make sure Rodriguez has a smooth transition into the role."