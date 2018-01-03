Martz back, Green debuts as coach at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

WASHINGTON — Mike Martz is back trying to remain undefeated coaching in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl with Darrell Green making his head coaching debut in the all-star game.

The NFLPA announced the coaches Wednesday for the seventh annual bowl game Jan. 20 at the Rose Bowl.

Martz is back for a fourth straight game and has yet to lose coaching the National Team. Green, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington cornerback, had been an assistant in this game. Now he will be coaching the American Team.

They also will have former All-Pro Shayne Graham helping coach as a kicking assistant, and Martz will have Ray Rice coaching running backs.