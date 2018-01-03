Legit gripes? Maybe, but no change to college playoff format

A month ago, on selection Sunday, after Georgia and Alabama (which did not even play in the SEC title game), were chosen by the selection committee to play in the semifinals, Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany expressed full confidence in the playoff and the committee. Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, whose conference was also left out, said he believed there was no reason to begin talking about expansion.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford and Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby have all echoed those sentiments. Same goes for American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco, who watched his league member, UCF, finish the season 13-0 with a victory against Auburn in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.

Auburn beat both Georgia and Alabama in the regular season.

"At this point I still don't favour expansion," Aresco said. "I do think our teams need to get a better shake, but that's a separate issue."

UCF athletic director Danny White doesn't agree; he wants changes.

White said he does not question the selection committee's integrity, but he does believe it has a bias against teams from outside the Power Five. UCF was never ranked higher than No. 12 in the selection committee's rankings. White wants a return to the BCS selection process, which used a combination of media and coaches' polls and computer ratings. The BCS rankings were usually kinder to teams from outside what at the time was six automatic qualifying conferences.

"You look at a Utah and a TCU and Hawaii. Boise. They had years like we had they were somewhere near the top five. And we're 12th," White said. "I just think that's a disservice. Because it doesn't solve the second part that I think needs to change and that's I think the playoff needs to be at least eight teams if we're going to call it a true national champion, because it's not inclusive enough."

And since White does not believe the playoff crowns a true champion, UCF has declared itself national champs . UCF football's official Twitter account has the title 2017 National Champions. School officials plan to hang a championship banner and have a parade in nearby Disney World for the team. White even said he planned to pay former coach Scott Frost, who is now coach at Nebraska, and his staff their championship bonuses.

"I look at schools all across the country that are hanging national championship banners for years they had that weren't even close to the year we just had," White said.

For now, though, White's calls for change to the CFP are just shouts into an empty room. He speaks for many fans, but no one is listening.

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press