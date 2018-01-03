Twin towers stand tall as No. 13 Purdue routs Rutgers 82-51

It wasn't just the big men who got the job done for Purdue, which made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and finished 10 of 23.

Geo Baker had 11 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (10-6, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Mike Williams added 10.

But the combination was simply too much for Rutgers' young team.

The Boilermakers used an 8-0 run to take a 17-7 lead, later extended the margin to 32-17 and headed to the locker room with a 45-24 lead.

Rutgers got as close as 51-37 when Baker made Rutgers' first 3 of the night with 13:27 left to play. Then Purdue answered with six straight and stretched the lead to as much as 33.

"For me, it's more about learning how to play the 4 a little more," Haarms said. "When Coach tells me to go get Vince, I get a big smile on my face."

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are improving but don't possess the size, depth or scorers to seriously challenge a team like Purdue. And when things went awry Wednesday, Rutgers even lost its poise. With nine freshmen and sophomores on the roster, brighter days are ahead.

Purdue: Showed everyone why it could repeat this season. The Boilermakers can win games by playing big or small, they can outscore opponents, shut them down defensively and can play through foul trouble.

KEY NUMBERS

Rutgers: Freshman Mamadou Doucoure scored eight points before fouling out with 12:55 to go and then picked up a technical on his way to the bench. ... The Scarlet Knights allowed their second-highest point total this season (89 at Minnesota). ... The last time the Scarlet Knights beat a Top 25 team on the road was Jan. 26, 2008 at Pittsburgh.

Purdue: Carsen Edwards had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists while Ryan Cline had 12 points and Vincent Edwards added 10. ... Purdue is 3-0 to start conference play for the first time since 2010-11 and is 13-0 on American soil this season. It went 1-2 in the Bahamas. ... The Boilermakers have scored 80 points in six straight games for the first time since Dec. 6-27, 1997.

GETTING AHEAD

Purdue honoured former star Steve Scheffler by handing out bobble heads before the game and having him speak to the crowd at halftime.

The 1990 Big Ten player of the year, captivated the audience with stories about his playing days and former coach Gene Keady, who also attended the game. But he didn't mince words.

"I should not be a bobble head, I should be a knucklehead," Scheffler joked. "If they can make me a bobble head for throwing leather through metal, imagine what they can do with you."

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Wisconsin on Friday.

Purdue: Faces Nebraska on Saturday at home.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press